Notre Dame beat Lyndonville 31-26 in a first-round Class D sectional game on Tuesday.

Emma Sisson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five steals. Sofia Falleti scored eight points and had eight rebounds.

Notre Dame is the #6 seed in the tournament and will play #3 seed Elba on Friday in Elba at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Photos by Pete Welker.