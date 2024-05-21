O-A advances in Class C1 beyond Ryan's shutout

Caitlin Ryan tossed a complete-game shutout over Lyrons for Oakfield-Alabama on Monday, leading the Hornets to an 11-0 win in the Class C1 softball quarterfinal.

Ryan surrendered four hits, and K'd 10 batters. She was also 2-3 at the plate with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Emma Moeller was 2-2 with a double and three RBIs

Sade Bush, 2-4 with an RBI

Jess Sosnowski, 2-3 with a triple and an RBI

Piper Hyde, 2-4

Kara Tobolski, Allie Williams, Raine Denny, Rylee Denny, Ayva Matla, Cara Williams and Allison Harkness all had hits

"I'm really proud of how my team battled against a good Lyons team today," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We hit the ball well and put a ton of balls in play. We hit up and down the lineup today which is always a good sign this time of year. "

Next up in the semifinals for #4 seed O-A is #1 seed Bloomfield on Thursday. Time and location are TBA.

Pictures courtesy of Jordyn Tobolski