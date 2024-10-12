OAE tops York/Pavilion 41-14

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba beat York Pavilion on Saturday in football 41-14.

OAE stats:

Senior RB/LB Jack Cianfrini - 13 Carries, 221 Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 3 Receptions, 24 Yards, 1 Receiving TD, 5 Tackles and 1 INT on Defense

Senior RB/LB Avery Watterson - 54 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TD, Team-High 8 Total Tackles

Sophomore QB Brayden Jackimowicz - 10/18 Passing, 119 Passing Yards, 3 TDs

Junior RB/WR Hunter Tobolski - 25-Yard TD Reception

Junior WR/LB Mark Caparco - 25-Yard TD Reception, 1 INT on Defense

Junior TE/DL Nick Scott - 30 Receiving Yards, 5 Tackles, 1 TFL

"A complete team effort in today's win," said Coach Tyler Winter. "From a competitive standpoint, it's nice to pick up a big win like this while knowing we still have not played our best ball yet this season. We have a quick turnaround to the next challenge, but we are excited to get back to the grind."

Photos by Debra Reilly