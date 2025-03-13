Oakfield-Alabama celebrations construction start of new stadium

On Thursday morning, officials with the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District celebrated the start of construction on the district's new $23 million capital improvement project.

The lead project is a new football/soccer/track stadium.

Justin Staebell, Oakfield-Alabama board president, said:

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the residents of Alabama and Oakfield, as well as the Board of Education, for their steadfast support in making the groundbreaking of our new football, soccer, and track stadium a reality. This exciting new capital project will create enhanced opportunities for our students and community for years to come, and we couldn’t have reached this milestone without your dedication and collaboration. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to our future! Additionally, we extend a special thank you to our architects, SEI Design Group, for partnering with us on our second Capital Project over the past six years and to LeChase, our Project Construction Managers, for their hard work and dedication to OA in bringing this vision to life!

Submitted photos.