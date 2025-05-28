Oakfield-Alabama tops Alexander, advances in Section V playoffs

Oakfield-Alabama earned a spot in the Section V Class C2 semifinals Tuesday with an 8-2 win over Alexander.

Piper Hyde went 4-for-4 with a triple to lead the Lady Hornets at the plate. Raine Denny drove in four runs, including a triple, while Chloe Lamb added three hits and two RBIs. Allison Harkness finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ysa Schrauger and Allie Williams each added a hit.

Savannah Durham pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out five.

“We played well defensively and cashed in our runners when we got them into scoring position,” OA coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “This is a great opportunity for these girls to move on to the semifinals.”

