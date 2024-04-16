Pembroke Dragons beat Byron-Bergen 9-2 in baseball

The Pembroke Dragons triumphed over the Byron-Bergen squad 9-2 on Monday.

Hayden Williams led the way from the pitcher's mound, dominating with 13 strikeouts.

Jayden Bridge emerged as a standout player at the plate, going 3-4 with two doubles, driving in crucial runs and keeping the pressure on the Bee's defense.

Anthony Abbatiello also went 3-4.

Speed also proved to be a weapon for the Dragons, with the team racking up 6 stolen bases. Landon Santini swiped three himself.

In his first victory as the head Varsity Coach for the Dragons, Coach Lang expressed immense pride in his team's effort and dedication. The win not only highlights the talent of the players but also speaks volumes about the resilience and determination of the entire team, he said.

Photos and information submitted by Allison Lang.