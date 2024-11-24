Pembroke Dragon's continue postseason title march

The Pembroke Dragons defeated the Frewsburg Bears on Saturday to secure another shot at a West Regional title in 8-Man Football.

The final score, 50-19.

The Dragos is now 11-0 on the season and will face Frankfort-Schuyler out of Section III for the West Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 29th, at Vestal High School.

Caleb Felski ran for 428 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also tossed a touchdown pass. Also scoring, Vijay Dhanda and Caleb Kimmel. Defensively the Dragons were led by Madden Perry who had a team high 11 tackles. Hayden Williams and Felski each had two interceptions a piece.

Photos by Matthew Steinberg.