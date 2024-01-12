Pembroke gets sixth win, 63-38 over Elba

Pembroke's Tyson Totten scored 24 points to help lead the Dragons to a 63-38 win over Elba on Thursday in Boys Basketball.

Totten also had eight rebounds.

Avery Ferreira scored 17 points, hitting three threes. Sam Pfeiffer, 11 points, with three threes, and Sean Pustulka had eight assists.

For the Lancers, Nicholas Scott scored 16 points.

"We had three good defensive quarters to close out the game," said Dragon's coach Matthew Shay. "I thought we did a nice job managing the game, which is a credit to Sean."

Pembroke is now 6-2. Elba is 2-7.

Photos by Debra Reilly.