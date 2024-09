Pembroke beat Newfane in Girls Volleyball on Thursday in three sets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.

Senior Reagan Schneider had 11 kills, nine aces and three digs. Juliana Cleveland dished out 16 assists and three aces. Taylor Bischoff had six kills and two aces, while Journie Saddler added seven digs.

For Newfane, Kimberly Schmitt served up three aces and two kills. Julia Leibring added two kills and one ace.