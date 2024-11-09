Pembroke to vie for another 8-man football title

The Pembroke Dragons will play for another Section V 8-Man football title this week after winning its semifinal game over Red Jacket 46-14.

It is the fourth time in five years the Dragons have played for a sectional title.

Caleb Felski ran for 328 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns. Other scores were by Vijay Dhanda and Caleb Kimmel.

Defensively, the Dragons were led by Jayden Bridge and Octavius Martin, who each had 12 tackles. Madden Perry added nine while Felski and Dhanda each had interceptions.

The Dragons will face the Holley-Lyndoville Hawks for the sectional final.

Photos by Elizabeth Gabbey.