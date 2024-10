Pembroke volleyball team.

Submitted photo.

The Pembroke Dragons won the Albion Volleyball Tournament on Friday, beating Albion.

No score is available.

The all-tournament team: Onolee Easterbrook. She had 23 kills, 9 blocks, 9 aces, 6 digs and 3 assists. Also leading the stat pack: Reagan Schneider, 20 kills, 15 digs and 12 aces; Juliana Cleveland, 42 assists, 22 digs, and 5 aces; Brianna Reynalds, 11 kills, 18 digs and 9 aces. The Team got the job done!!