Photos: Eclipse Party at Batavia Downs

A layer of clouds between Western New York and the sun didn't dampen the party mood at Batavia Downs, which hosted an Eclipse Party on Monday afternoon featuring the band Nerds Gone Wild.

The hotel was sold out and more than 400 people attended the event, said Marketing Director Ryan Hasenauer.

"The assembled crowd headed to the track and cheered as they watched totality approach, and then cheered once again when it became light again, Hasenauer said. "We thank everyone who came out to enjoy the festivities at Batavia Downs."

Hasenauer said the eclipse capped off a successful weekend for Batavia Downs, which also featured a well-attended Experience Psychic Fair.

Photos courtesy Batavia Downs.