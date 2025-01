Tracey Mendocino from Webster holds her son Sam, 6, while his younger brother Gavin, 4, looks at another train set item Sunday at Call Arena.

Photo by Nicholas Serrata.

More than 1,000 people attended Sunday's Great Train Show at the Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College.

Organizers said spectators attended from as far away as Syracuse, Watertown, and Ontario. Vendors included businesses from Pennsylvania.

The Genesee Society of Model Engineers hosted the event.

The next show is Sept. 7.

Photo by Nicholas Serrata.

Photo by Nicholas Serrata.