Photos: Police, Fire duke it out in Third Annual Battle of the Badges

Batavia police officers and firefighters clashed on the ice on Sunday in the Third Annual Battle of the Badges hockey game.

The annual event is a David McCarthy Memorial Foundation fundraiser and is sponsored by CAN-USA Sports.

“Having some fun on the ice, highlighting these great city departments, and raising money for charity has been great these past few years. The David McCarthy Memorial Foundation has helped so many families in our community over the years and we are excited to donate the proceeds to such

a meaningful organization again this year," said Detective James DeFreze and fighter Mark Sacheli in a joint statement.

The police roster: Connor Borchert, Matthew Lutey, Felecia Martinez, Matthew Smith, Chance Hutson,

Steve Quider, Adam Tucker, Richard Messmer, Steve Cronmiller, Aric Perkins, Bryan Moscicki, and John Gombos.

The fire roster: Josh McCarthy, Ryan Whitcombe, Chris Morasco, Matt Morasco, Mark Sacheli, Bob Tedford, Jeff Whitcombe, Colin Cooper, Nick Call,

Noah Whitcombe, Andy Laforce, Frankie Falleti.

Photos by Nick Serrata