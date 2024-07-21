Photos: Saturday at the Genesee County Fair

Kids and farm animals are always a highlight of any day at the Genesee County Fair, and on Saturday, the first full day of the 2024 fair, it was no different. Members of 4-H showed their livestock in a variety of competitions.

There are also all of the games and vendor booths to visit every day.

Here is Sunday's fair schedule:

• 9 AM—Open Class Poultry Show—(Merton Building)

• 10 AM—Open Class Rabbit Show—(Merton Building)

• 10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

• 10 AM – 4-H Beef Show (Show Arena)

• *Stockyard Classic Beef Show Following the 4 H Beef Show( Livestock Arena)

• 12 PM – 4-H Poultry Show (Merton Building)

• 1 PM to 5 PM Free Kids Bounce Houses

• 2 PM PowerWheels Demo (Grandstands)

• 3 PM Patriot Garden Tractor Pulls (Grandstands)

• 4PM—Fair Queen Pageant (Entertainment Tent)

• 7PM – Knight Patrol – Band (Entertainment Tent)

• 10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Photos by Kristin Smith