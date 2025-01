Batavia PD is investigating a personal injury accident involving two juvenile pedestrians that occurred Saturday at 6:15 at West Main Street and Oak Street.

The youths had serious but non-life threatening injuries and both were transport by Mercy EMS to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, the department said in a statement.

They're asking anyone with information about the incident or video footage to contact Sgt. Arick Perkins at 585-345-6350.