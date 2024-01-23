Police continue hunt for criminal suspect, Nathan Royse

Nathan L. Royse

Batavia PD has issued another call for public assistance in locating Nathan L. Royse, who has been on the police department's wanted list since late August.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the rest of Royse.

Royce is wanted on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is also wanted on a parole warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161