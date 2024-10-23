Power outage changes schedules at Genesee County Courthouse for Wednesday

A power outage from a blown transformer at Main and Porter in Batavia at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday is disrupting the schedule at the Genesee County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Court officials said courts will not open until noon as a result of the power outage.

Criminal court arraignments and any emergency criminal matters, emergency matters will be handled by the Genesee Centralized Arraignment Part Court. All other regularly scheduled matters for the morning are adjourned.

Emergency applications may be heard by contacting:

Genesee County Centralized Arraignments may be arranged by calling 585-344-2580 x3654