Ramble returns on July 6, with open mic and open art session in Jackson Square on July 5

File photo by Howard Owens

A weekend of art and music kicks off a week from today, Friday, July 5, with an open mic and open art session in Jackson Square.

Then, on Saturday, July 6, the 2024 Ramble Music and Arts Fest will celebrate the music and art of Genesee County and the region.

The events on Friday are hosted by Iburi Photography, Jo David Arts, and GO ART!.

Musicians are encouraged to arrive starting at 5:30 for the open mic, which starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Following the open mic, Scotty DiMartino of Esdee Entertainment will close the night with music and a light show.

GO ART! is bringing its "First Friday Open Art Session" to Jackson Square that evening. Artists of all media are invited to bring their latest pieces or start new ones. While tables will be set up for convenience, artists are welcome to bring their easels and create in the open air.

The free event is open to the public.

The Ramble features 26 performers on two stages -- the main (and newly constructed) stage in Jackson Square and on a stage on Jackson Street.

Jackson Street will be closed for the day. It is were attendees can find artists' booths, vendors, and food.

Here is the lineup for the two stages:

Jackson Square Stage

Tom Ryan & a.m.p; Friends, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Lonesome Road. 11:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Gumshoe, 12:20 p.m. - 12:50 p.m.

Driven, 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Indigo Flow, 1:40 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Real News, 2:20 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Soulshine Band, 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Prospect, 3:40 p.m. - 4:10 p.m.

Bad Sign, 4:20 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

The Rock-A-Bully's, 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Shotgun Pauly, 6:10 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.

Groove, 6:50 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

Sons Of Luther, 7:30 p.m. - 8:20 p.m.

The Royal Halls, 8:30 p.m. - Close

Jackson Street Stage (On the corner of Jackon St. and School St.)