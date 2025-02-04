Ramparts 18U team celebrates seniors, get 5-0 win over Rochester

It was senior night for the Batavia Ramparts 18U team at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena as they took on, and went on to beat, the Rochester Jr American 5-0.

There are 12 seniors on the team.

The team consists of juniors and seniors at schools in Genesee County without hockey programs that aren't part of the Batavia Notre Dame United merger.

"They have been a large group of kids with nowhere to play for high school, so they have been together for a long time," said Jerah Augello. "We call them the misfits of hockey."

Goalie Trent Thomson recorded the shut-out on Sunday.

Scoring:

1. Evan Schwerthoffer, assist Trent Thomson 2. Colton Smith, assist Julian Hunsinger 3. Colton Smith, assists Julian Hunsinger and Carter Fix 4. Noah Korczak, assists Micah Flores and Gavin Zinkievich 5. Gavin Zinkievich, assist Tylor Lippert

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro