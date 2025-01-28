Same fun beer walk, new time for BID's Febrewary

File Photo of Febrewary 2024

Febrewary is returning to Downtown Batavia, however, there’s a new time slot, organizers say.

The annual event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 throughout the Business Improvement District area, which will this year feature 23 participating businesses, including four new ones, for a brisk and fun beer walk.

BID invites you for an afternoon and early evening of tastings of great beers and ciders, and entertainment while you meet new people and see old friends, create memories, shop and support small, local businesses.

Tickets are $35 each and available at Yngodess Shop, Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, Adam Miller Toys and Bicycles, and online at Eventbrite, BID’s Facebook page or bataviabid.com, or email director@downtownbataviany.com.

Registration is at TVFCU, in the west end parking lot behind Batavia City Centre, from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out, so get yours soon.

Participants must be 21 years old, and are reminded that this is an adult-only event. Please don't bring children.