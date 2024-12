Aiden and Ava Wilson, of Batavia, visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Recovery Station on Clinton Street in Batavia on Wednesday.

Photo by Howard Owens.

There was plenty of holiday cheer at the Recovery Station on Wednesday evening with hot cocoa, cookies, free books, and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Visitors could pose with the jolly couple, and were provided a color print in a unique frame.

Submitted Photo

Submitted photo

Submitted photo