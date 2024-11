File photo by Howard Owens

Santa returns to State Street in Batavia on Friday, and again on Dec. 20, for photos with families and children from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mrs. Claus will be joining Santa on this special trip from the North Pole to spread Christmas joy.

Local helpers will be on hand to snap photos for parents who wish to be in the photo, too.

To find Santa, look for the brightly lit holiday house at 150 State St.