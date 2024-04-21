Senior Carley Shepard drives in 5 to lead Alexander past Alden 16-13 in 9 innings on Saturday.

Submitted photo

Carley Shepard drove in five runs on three hits to lead Alexander past Alden 16-13 on Saturday at Alden.

Shepard’s biggest hit was a bases-clearing double to the left field gap in the fourth inning.

The rest of Alexander's offense was also strong, as the team landed 22 hits on the day.

Madison Boyce, Melanie Bump and Faith Goodenbury had three hits each during the contest. Meanwhile, Emily Pietrzykowski, Melissa Sawyer, Claudia Ripstein and Lillian Szymkowiak notched two hits each on the day.

On the bump for Alexander, Emily Pietrzykowski pitched five solid innings, only allowing one earned run and striking out two Bulldogs. Madison Boyce earned the win as she hurled four two-hit innings while striking out 6 Bulldogs.

"We needed this one," said Coach John Goodenbury. "We knew that we haven’t been playing our best ball lately. We needed to put our feet down and turn things around. They did just that today, and I am proud of these girls. It was a very cold day as it was snowing off and on throughout the game, and we were missing our starting third baseman, but our girls battled through it and beat a very good and well-coached team on their home field. Our team had at least one hit today, which was nice to see. It felt like the ball had been going straight to fielders for putouts in our last three games, but not today. We are looking forward to our showdown with Oakfield on Monday."

Stats:

Carley Shepard: 3-for-5, 5 RBIs, 1 Run, Double, SB

Madison Boyce: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, SB

Faith Goodenbury: 3-for-4, 2 Runs, RBI, SB

Melanie Bump: 3-for-5, 3 Runs, Double, SB

Emily Pietrzykowski: 2-for-4, 3 Runs, 2 BB, 4 SB

Claudia Ripstein; 2-for-6, 1 Run, 2 RBIs

Melissa Sawyer: 2-for-5, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs, Double, 2 SB

Lillian Szymkowiak: 2-for-5, 1 Run

Pitching: