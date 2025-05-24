Softball: Alexander, behind Pietrzykowski no-hitter, powers past Clyde-Savannah in 24-5 sectional opener

The Alexander Lady Trojans surged to a 24-5 victory over Clyde-Savannah in the opening round of sectionals Saturday in Livonia.

Alexander’s offense produced 16 hits, led by Melissa Sawyer, who went 3-for-5 with a triple, a three-run home run, and six RBI.

Emily Pietrzykowski added two home runs and three RBI, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Faith Goodenbury contributed a 3-for-5 day with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored.

The Trojans jumped ahead 3-1 in the first inning, then broke the game open with nine runs in the second and seven more in the third.

Melanie Bump went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs, while Paige Morton was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, three runs, a walk, and two stolen bases. Ava Yax reached base five times, going 1-for-1 with five runs, an RBI, four walks, and a stolen base.

On the mound, Pietrzykowski threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 14 and walking 11. Despite not allowing a hit, Clyde-Savannah scored five runs, taking advantage of walks and defensive miscues.

Coach John Goodenbury said, “This was a strong opening round for our girls in sectionals. Emily threw an impressive five-inning no-hitter despite challenging conditions with wind, rain, and cold temperatures affecting her control. She battled through walks early on while trying to stay warm and find her rhythm.

"Sawyer is continuing to heat up nicely after overcoming a midseason slump, and Goodenbury is right there with her, swinging the bat well.

With today’s harsh conditions, steady rain, wind, and a real feel of just 37 degrees, we’re glad to advance and now fully shift our focus to Oakfield for Tuesday’s quarterfinal matchup. Oakfield, the second seed, has been dominant and well-coached all season, so we know it’ll be tough, but the weather looks better for Tuesday, and we will see what happens.”

Alexander advances to face No. 2 seed Oakfield in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

