Softball: Arianna Almekinder records 100th strikeout in perfect game, Batavia wins third straight

Arianna Almekinder struck out 13, threw her first varsity perfect game with no hits or walks and records 100th strikout this season. Submitted photo.

Arianna Almekinder delivered a stellar performance on Tuesday afternoon, striking out 13 batters and tossing her first varsity perfect game as Batavia cruised to a 19-0 victory over East High.

Almekinder reached a major milestone early, recording her 100th strikeout of the season in the second inning. She was dominant throughout, not allowing a single hit or walk in the shutout win.

Offensive leaders were Violet Lopez, Hannah Carney, Almekinder herself, and Libby Grazioplene..

The win marks Batavia’s third straight victory.