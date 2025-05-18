Softball: Barker claims home tournament title with win over Oakfield-Alabama

Barker captured the championship at its annual high school softball tournament Saturday, edging Oakfield-Alabama in a tight final.

The tournament featured strong pitching, explosive offense, and several late-inning rallies as Oakfield-Alabama, Lyndonville, and Elba joined the host Bulldogs for a full Spring day of softball.

Oakfield-Alabama opens with league win over Lyndonville

Oakfield-Alabama started the tournament with a 6-1 victory over Lyndonville in a game that counted toward league standings. Savannah Durham delivered a strong performance in the circle, tossing a complete game two-hitter with seven strikeouts. Piper Hyde sparked the Hornets’ offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Allison Harkness added two hits and an RBI, while Chloe Lamb contributed a sacrifice fly.

“It was just a great high school softball game. Definitely had a Sectional Final feel to it,” said Hornet's coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. “Lyndonville is an excellent softball team, and Coach Moore does a fantastic job year in and year out with his teams. Total respect for him and his program. Our kids played incredibly well defensively. We got some big hits when we needed them and capitalized on our opportunities.”

Barker Holds Off Elba’s rally

Barker advanced to the championship with a 7-5 win over Elba. The Bulldogs built a seven-run lead by the fourth inning, taking advantage of a hit batter and an error in the second that led to four runs. Elba responded with four runs in the fourth, fueled by singles and patience at the plate, but could not complete the comeback.

Elba outhit Barker 6-4, with Lauren Hawkins leading the Lancers with two hits. Brea Smith started for Elba, pitching six innings and striking out four. At the plate, Smith drove in two runs, while Maddie Hall and Madison Marks each drew two walks. Barker’s Mady Flint drove in two runs, and Peyton Bradley pitched a complete game, striking out four.

Lyndonville outslugs Elba in consolation game

Lyndonville topped Elba 17-11 in a high-scoring consolation matchup. Elba took an early lead, but Lyndonville answered with five runs in the first and pulled away with a five-run sixth inning. Addison Dillenbeck led Lyndonville, going 4-for-5 with a double, two triples, and five RBIs. Arnie Sturtevant added three hits, including a home run and a double, and Alexa Robinson and Braelynn Dillenbeck each had multiple hits.

Elba’s Bri Totten drove in five runs with two hits, including a triple. Brea Smith collected three hits, and Madalyn Marks reached base three times on walks. Elba rallied for five runs in the seventh but could not close the gap.

Barker tops Oakfield-Alabama in championship

In the final, Barker edged Oakfield-Alabama 5-3. The Hornets erased an early deficit with a two-run homer from Rylee Denny in the fifth inning, tying the game. Defensive miscues in the sixth allowed Barker to regain the lead. Oakfield-Alabama threatened in the seventh, putting the tying runs in scoring position, but Barker held on for the win.

Emma Moeller pitched six innings for Oakfield-Alabama, allowing five hits and two earned runs. Hyde doubled, and Raine Denny, Allie Williams, and Jess Sosnowski each added hits. Piper Hyde was named to the all-tournament team for her efforts.

“We dug ourselves a hole early, but Rylee Denny’s two-run HR over the fence tied it. A couple of miscues defensively in the sixth hurt us, but we battled back in the seventh and had the tying runs on second and third to give ourselves a chance. A great day for us to get two good games in preparation for sectionals,” Schlagenhauf said.

Oakfield-Alabama finishes the regular season at 14-2.

Photos by Kristin Smith