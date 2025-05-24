Softball: Batavia blanks Geneva, Almekinder sets strikeout record in sectional win

Submitted photo

Batavia, the No. 10 seed, defeated No. 7 Geneva 18-0 in a Section V softball game Thursday night.

Senior pitcher Arianna Almekinder broke the Batavia High School single-season strikeout record, finishing the night with 167 strikeouts. The previous record was 162. Almekinder struck out 12, allowed only one hit, and issued no walks.

Batavia’s offense collected 13 hits. Gabby Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI. Hannah Carney was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Kyleigh Kabel finished 2-for-4 with three RBI. Drew Stevens added a triple, and Libby Grazioplene contributed a double.

Geneva’s Grayson Harris had the lone hit for her team, a double.

Batavia improves to 9-11 and advances in the sectional tournament. Geneva finishes the season at 10-8.