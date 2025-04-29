Softball: Batavia mercy's Mendon 13-1 in five innings at home

Batavia softball celebrates a 13-1 victory Monday afternoon on Anderson Field at Batavia High School and picks up their second win of the season.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Batvaia defeated Pittsford-Mendon in softball on Monday, 13-1, with the game being called under the mercy rule at the end of the fifth inning.

The Lady Devils are now 2-5. Mendon is 2-6.

The winning pitcher was Ariana Almekinder, who gave up only three hits while striking out four.

Offense:

Libby Grazioplene, 2-3, 3 RBIs

Drew Stevens, 3-4, 4 RBIs

Hannah Carney, 3-4, 3 RBIs

Gabby Smith, 2-2

Kyleigh Kabel and Lyla Smith both had hits "The girls really came out hitting today," said Coach Robert Kersch. "Ariana Almekinder was solid on the mound, allowing only three hits. Defense also had a strong outing today, making the putouts when needed. Hannah Carney had her 100th varsity hit Friday at Attica and continued her hot hitting today with a 3-4 three-RBI outing. Stevens and Grazioplene both were strong at the plate today and have been all season. We have a young team that continues to stay positive, have each other’s backs, and continues to grow as a team."

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene