Softball: Batavia surrenders nine runs in fifth to Mercy, leading to 16-8 loss

Batavia went into the fifth inning in softball on Tuesday, leading 7-4, but surrendered nine runs to lose a lead they wouldn't regain.
Final score, 16-8.
Ariana Almekinder fanned five for Batavia.
Offense:
- Ariana Almekinder, 3-4, double, RBI, 4 runs
- Libby Grazioplene, 2-4, 2 triples, RBI
- Drew Stevens, 2-4, 2 RBIs
- Kyleigh Kabel, 2-4, RBI
- Lyla Smith, 2-4, RBI double
- Hannah Carney, RBI, double
"We had one of those innings that a very young team will have," said Coach Robert Kersch. "Need to learn from our mistakes and continue to grow."
