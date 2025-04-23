Softball: Batavia surrenders nine runs in fifth to Mercy, leading to 16-8 loss

Batavia jumped out to a three run inning in the fourth but could not hold on and takes a loss to Mercy 16-8 Monday afternoon at John Kennedy Intermediate School field.

Batavia went into the fifth inning in softball on Tuesday, leading 7-4, but surrendered nine runs to lose a lead they wouldn't regain.

Final score, 16-8.

Ariana Almekinder fanned five for Batavia.

Offense:

Ariana Almekinder, 3-4, double, RBI, 4 runs

Libby Grazioplene, 2-4, 2 triples, RBI

Drew Stevens, 2-4, 2 RBIs

Kyleigh Kabel, 2-4, RBI

Lyla Smith, 2-4, RBI double

Hannah Carney, RBI, double

"We had one of those innings that a very young team will have," said Coach Robert Kersch. "Need to learn from our mistakes and continue to grow."

