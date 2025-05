Behind a one-hitter (an infield single) by Oakfield-Alabama's Savannah Durham, the Hornets beat the Elba Lancers in Softball on Saturday, 12-0 in six innings.

Durham fanned eight hitters and didn't issue a walk. She was also 2-4 at the plate.

Hornets offense:

Piper Hyde, 4-4, home run, double, 4 RBIs

Allison Harkness, 3-4, 2 RBIs

Allie Williams, 3-4, triple

Ysa Schrauger, 1-3, 2 RBIs

The Hornets had 15 hits.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski