Softball: Elba falls to Lyndonville in extra innings

Elba and Lyndonville met for the second time in four days on Monday, with Lyndonville coming out on top 10-7 in a game that went to extra innings.

Elba took an early lead in the second inning, scoring twice on a walk and an error. Lyndonville rallied in the sixth, putting up five runs on four hits, including a two-run double by Braelynn Dillenbeck, to move ahead 6-2.

Elba answered in the bottom of the sixth, scoring five runs of their own to reclaim the lead, 7-6. Bri Totten delivered a two-run single after a long at-bat to cap the rally.

Lyndonville tied the game in the seventh, taking advantage of an Elba error. In the ninth, Isabela Groves doubled to drive in the go-ahead run, and another error allowed Lyndonville to extend the lead to 10-7.

Brea Smith pitched all nine innings for Elba, allowing 12 hits and 10 runs (five earned) while striking out six and walking three. Arnie Sturtevant went the distance for Lyndonville, giving up seven hits and seven runs (three earned) with 11 strikeouts and six walks.

Maddie Hall and Bri Totten led Elba with two hits each. Totten and Lauren Hawkins both drove in two runs. Elba drew six walks and turned a double play on defense.

Lyndonville finished with 12 hits. Addison Dillenbeck and Isabela Groves each had three hits and two RBI. Elena Barry added two hits, while Dillenbeck stole five bases as Lyndonville totaled seven steals in the game.

Photos by Kristin Smith.