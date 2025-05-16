Softball: Goodenbury, Pietrzykowski lead Alexander past Attica, 12-7

Faith Goodenbury and Emily Pietrzykowski powered Alexander to a 12-7 win over Attica on Friday.

Goodenbury went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Pietrzykowski finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

“We needed this kind of team effort after a tough, close loss yesterday to Pembroke,” Alexander coach John Goodenbury said.

Alexander jumped ahead in the first with a Goodenbury double. Attica answered with three runs in the bottom half, including a two-RBI single from Haley Mills.

The Trojans responded with six runs in the second, highlighted by Pietrzykowski’s two-RBI double.

“We’re focused on staying sharp and getting ourselves ready for sectionals,” Goodenbury said.

Alexander collected 11 hits. Goodenbury and Pietrzykowski had three each. Ava Yax, Melissa Sawyer, Melanie Bump, Lilly Szymkowiak and Paige Morton each added a hit.

Paige Morton started and allowed four hits and five unearned runs over three innings. Pietrzykowski earned the win in relief, tossing four innings with one hit, three strikeouts and one earned run.

Mills pitched all seven innings for Attica, striking out six and walking four. She also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Cius, Jackson and Scripp each had a hit for the Blue Devils.

Alexander plays Batavia on Saturday at the Chris Martin Field of Dreams. First pitch is 2 p.m.

Photos by Kristin Smith.