Softball: Hornets playing for championship after 9-0 win

Oakfield-Alabama advanced to the Class C2 softball championship with a 9-0 win over Genesee Valley/Belfast.

The Hornets broke through with five runs in the third inning and added three more in the fourth to take control of the game.

Piper Hyde led the offense with three hits in four at-bats. Allison Williams went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Raine Denny was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Chloe Lamb drove in a run, while Savannah Durham and Rylee Denny each collected a hit.

Savannah Durham pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out 15.

“Just a great win for our team," said coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We got contributions up and down the line and once again. We were able to get our runners home once they got into scoring position. Allie and Raine had huge RBI hits for us in the 3rd and 4th innings that allowed us to extend our lead. ,Savannah was outstanding on the mound once again and we were solid defensively behind her. We are looking forward to the opportunity to play for a Sectional championship on Saturday.”

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski