Softball: Hornets top Lancers 9-1

Oakfield-Alabama built an early lead and defeated Elba, 9-1, in softball on Wednesday.

The Hornets improved to 12-1 on the season.

Oakfield-Alabama scored four runs in the first inning and added to their lead in the second, third, fourth, and sixth.

Allison Harkness earned the win, pitching seven innings, allowing four hits, and striking out eight.

Hornets offense:

Piper Hyde: 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI

Raine Denny: 3-for-4

Allison Harkness: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Chloe Lamb: 1-for-1, triple, 3 RBI

Allie Williams: 1-for-3, RBI

Jess Sosnowski: 1-for-3, RBI

“It was our eighth game in a nine-day stretch," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "I am very proud of how our girls have battled and have been able to maintain their focus. It has been a long stretch. It will be good to get some practice work in tomorrow.”

Photos by Kristin Smith