Softball: Hornets top Trojans 8-0

Oakfield-Alabama beat Alexander in softball on Saturday, 8-0.

The winning pitcher was Savannah Durham, who went all seven innings, scattering five hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Offense:

Allie Williams, 2-4, 2 RBIs

Emma Moeller, 1-3, 2 RBIs

Chloe Lamb, 1-1, triple

Tori Davis, 1-1, RBI

Allison Harkness, 1-4, RBI

Piper Hyde, 1-3

Raine Denny, 1-4, double, 3 runs scored

Ysa Schrauger, 1-3

"I'm very proud of our team's defense today," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We got a well-pitched game from Savannah, and we were solid defensively against a very good Alexander team. We got timely hits when we needed them."