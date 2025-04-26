 Skip to main content

Softball: Hornets top Trojans 8-0

By Staff Writer
 Oakfield-Alabama beat Alexander in softball on Saturday, 8-0.

The winning pitcher was Savannah Durham, who went all seven innings, scattering five hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Offense:

  • Allie Williams, 2-4,  2 RBIs
  • Emma Moeller, 1-3, 2 RBIs
  • Chloe Lamb, 1-1, triple
  • Tori Davis, 1-1,  RBI
  • Allison Harkness, 1-4, RBI
  • Piper Hyde, 1-3
  • Raine Denny, 1-4, double, 3 runs scored
  • Ysa Schrauger, 1-3
 
"I'm very proud of our team's defense today," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "We got a well-pitched game from Savannah, and we were solid defensively against a very good Alexander team. We got timely hits when we needed them."
 
Photos by Jordyn Tobolski
