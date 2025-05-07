Softball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Holley 21-1 in five innings

Oakfield-Alexander got a game-shortening Mercy Rule win on Tuesday, beating Holley 21-1.

Emma Moeller picked all five innings for the victory, giving up one hit and no earned runs while striking out five batters.

Offense:

Chloe Lamb, 4-4, 4 RBIs, double and triple

Piper Hyde, 2-3, 3 RBIs. 3 runs scored

Olivia Wescott, 2-2, RBI

Allie Williams, 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs

Tori Davis, 2-2, 3 runs scored

Alea Groff, 1-1, triple

Raine Denny, Rylee Denny and Emma Moeller each had a hit and an RBI

"It was nice to get a game in after a long stretch," Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. "We have an incredibly busy schedule over the next two weeks with 10 games. It was great to get contributions from a bunch of players today. Emma was great on the mound. She had fantastic command of her pitches."

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.