Softball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Kendall in five, 14-2

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall 14-2 in softball on Wednesday.

The game was called by Mercy Rule after the top of the fifth inning

Allison Harkness went five innings to get the win, giving up four hits and no earned runs. She struck out five.

Offense:

Allison Harkness. 3-3, triple, 3 RBIs

Rylee Denny, 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored

Savannah Durham, 2-3, double, 2 RBIs

Jessica Sosnowski, 2-3

Piper Hyde, 1-2 RBI

Emma Moeller, 1-4 2 RBIs

Ysa Schruager, 1-2

Raine Denny, 1-4 RBI

"I was pleased with how we responded defensively today," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Allison was very good and in command on the mound, and we hit the ball well and capitalized on our opportunities early."