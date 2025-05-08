Softball: Oakfield-Alabama beats Kendall in five, 14-2

Oakfield-Alabama beat Kendall 14-2 in softball on Wednesday.
The game was called by Mercy Rule after the top of the fifth inning
Allison Harkness went five innings to get the win, giving up four hits and no earned runs. She struck out five.
Offense:
- Allison Harkness. 3-3, triple, 3 RBIs
- Rylee Denny, 2-2, 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored
- Savannah Durham, 2-3, double, 2 RBIs
- Jessica Sosnowski, 2-3
- Piper Hyde, 1-2 RBI
- Emma Moeller, 1-4 2 RBIs
- Ysa Schruager, 1-2
- Raine Denny, 1-4 RBI
"I was pleased with how we responded defensively today," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Allison was very good and in command on the mound, and we hit the ball well and capitalized on our opportunities early."