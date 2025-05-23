Softball: Pembroke edges Letchworth in Class C softball sectional opener

Submitted photo

Pembroke secured a 2-1 walk-off win over Letchworth in the first round of the Section V Class C softball sectionals Friday evening at the Albion Turf Complex.

Letchworth struck first in the third inning when Grace Mitchell singled, driving in the game’s opening run. Pembroke held Letchworth to one run through the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Reagan Schneider was hit by a pitch, Sophia Gorski singled, and Taylor Bischoff walked to load the bases. Camille Campbell then singled to the outfield, scoring two runs and clinching the victory for Pembroke.

Jayden Hootman earned the win for Pembroke, allowing just two hits and one run over seven innings. Hootman recorded eight strikeouts, two walks, and one hit batter.

Gorski, Bischoff, Schneider, and Juliana Cleveland each had one hit for Pembroke. Bischoff and Schneider both doubled.

Mitchell finished with two singles and one RBI for Letchworth.

Pembroke advances to face Bloomfield on Tuesday.