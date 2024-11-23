Students from Elba earn $2,564 for school through work after Batavia Downs concerts

Submitted photo

Throughout the 2024 summer concert season at Batavia Downs, members of Elba High School's Class of 2025 and the varsity baseball team helped clean up the venue after each Rockin' the Downs show.

The effort netted $1,031.80 for Elba Central Schools. Batavia Downs matched the redemption price and donated an additional $500 as a thank you for the help with post-concert cleanup behind picking up cans and bottles.

On Friday, the school received a check for $2,563.60.