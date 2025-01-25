Swimming: Byron-Bergen/LeRoy remain undefeated on season after winning championship meet

Press release:

Tonight at Gates-Chili High School, Byron-Bergen/LeRoy ended their regular season unbeaten, with the boys and girls winning the GRL Championship meet.

The BBLR girls cruised to victory with 579 points, clinching their fifth GRL Championship win in a row. Senior Haylee Gartz won the Girls Swimmer of the Meet award, continuing her record-breaking streak by taking down her own BBLR school record and meet record in the 100 freestyle (54.39). She also placed first in the 200 IM with a 2:20.26.

Gartz, along with Anna Kent, Mikayla Yohon, and Kara Valdes broke the BBLR school record and placed first in the 200 medley relay with a 1:57.95 and broke the school record, tied the meet record, and won the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.38).

Yohon also won both her individual events, with a 26.39 in the 50 freestyle and a 1:06.34 in the 100 butterfly. And Valdes placed first in the 500 freestyle with a season-best 5:57.44.

Harley Allendale Columbia placed second with 327 points. Maria Nichols, Chloe Terio, Carolina Muelas, and Elise Pinch placed first in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:50.57. Pinch was also an individual winner, coming in first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:21:55.

Pembroke/Alexander placed third with 273 points with several top 3 finishes and Attica placed fourth with 221 points with their own share of great performances.

Oakfield-Alabama's Tori Davis helped the girls clinch fourth place (243 points) by winning the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.98.

Batavia/Notre Dame placed sixth with 155 points. Senior Maddy Bellamy placed first in the 200 freestyle with a 2:03.65. Wheatland Chili's girls came in seventh with 110 points.

The BBLR boys won for the second year in a row. The boys started out strong, winning the 200 medley relay with Jack Walker, Lucas Morrison, Carter Fix, and Malacai McGrath finishing in 1:46.84. Fix also won the 200 (1:53.03) and 500 freestyles (4:59.60), earning him Boys Swimmer of the Meet honors.

HAC's boys had an amazing night with Dylan Mayall winning the 200 IM (2:10.93) and 100 backstroke (58.46). Mayall, Andrew Fouraker, Landon Krul, and Hayden Williams won the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:37.10.

It came down to the last relay; with BBLR's Walker, McGrath, Sam Hersom, and Fix placing first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.03) and Zachary Gay, GJ Donofrio, Colton Erion, and Levi McGrath coming in fourth that secured the win for BBLR. In the end, BBLR had 523 points to HAC's 522 winning by only one point.

Pembroke/Alexander placed third with 403 points with several season-best swims. Wheatland-Chili's Miguel Gonzales won the 100 butterfly with a 58.25, helping secure fourth place for Wheatland with 159 points.

Batavia/Notre Dame's Dominic Southall placed first in the 100 freestyle with a 51.67 and 100 breaststroke with a 1:07.53, earning the team fifth place (130 points). And Attica's Samuel Dunlap placed first in the 50 freestyle with a 23.72, with the team placing sixth with 45 points.