Tennis: Oakfield-Alabama advances to semifinals in Class B3

In the quarterfinals of the B3 sectionals on Tuesday, Oakfield-Alabama beat Alfred-Almond 5-0.
- 1st singles, Carson Warner beat Patrick Power 6-0, 6-2
- 2nd singles, Brady Williams beat Will Lawrence 6-1, 6-0
- 3rd singles, Trevor Enes beat Luca Regino 6-0, 6-0
- 1st doubles, Corbin DeMare/David Schichler beat Calob Diaz/Gabe Fioretto
- 2nd doubles, Alex Fuller/Logan Clark beat Jamison Snyder/Leon Beaudry 6-2, 6-0
OA is now 14-0 and will play HAC in the semifinals of Class B3.
