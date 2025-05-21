Tennis: Oakfield-Alabama advances to semifinals in Class B3

In the quarterfinals of the B3 sectionals on Tuesday, Oakfield-Alabama beat Alfred-Almond 5-0.

1st singles, Carson Warner beat Patrick Power 6-0, 6-2

2nd singles, Brady Williams beat Will Lawrence 6-1, 6-0

3rd singles, Trevor Enes beat Luca Regino 6-0, 6-0

1st doubles, Corbin DeMare/David Schichler beat Calob Diaz/Gabe Fioretto

2nd doubles, Alex Fuller/Logan Clark beat Jamison Snyder/Leon Beaudry 6-2, 6-0

OA is now 14-0 and will play HAC in the semifinals of Class B3.

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski