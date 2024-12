Thurman Thomas is hosting a tailgate party in the 34 Rush Bar on Sunday for the Buffalo Bills at the Los Angeles Rams game.

The tailgate party starts at 4:15 p.m.

Thomas will be at the party and and available for pictures with fans at halftime.

Fans can enter to win prizes at the Players Club start 4 p.m. Prizes in clude Bills gear from Bud Light and club-level tickets for the final two home ages.

The prize drawings will take place at half-time.