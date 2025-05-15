Town of Batavia eyes solar project on Lewiston Road, public hearing June 3

A new solar energy project is moving through the planning process in the town of Batavia.

At a recent Batavia Town Planning Board meeting, engineers unveiled plans for a 5-megawatt solar array on Lewiston Road.

The project, they said, promises clean power, smart land use, and a design that aims to blend into the community rather than disrupt it.

A Greener Vision for Batavia

The Batavia Solar project, proposed by Advanced Solar Power Holdings, Inc. and designed by Metzger Civil Engineering, would transform 35 acres of farmland into a solar farm.

The plan is a scaled-back version of an earlier proposal, now focused on a single array on the northern portion of the property at 8220 Lewiston Road.

Developers emphasized that the project isn’t just about generating electricity, but it is also about doing so responsibly.

The design keeps the solar panels well away from neighbors, preserves existing trees, and adds new plantings to screen the site from view. The number of utility poles has been trimmed, and the facility will use pollinator-friendly ground cover to support local ecosystems.

Developers said the proposal also reserves space for a future public road in a nod to Batavia's long-term needs, a move that could improve local traffic flow and connect with nearby developments. While the solar company won’t build the road, the town is actively exploring funding and design options as part of its master plan.

Proponents said the project is designed to fit seamlessly into the community: no variances are being requested, and all town setback requirements are met.

A minor subdivision will create a residential lot and leave additional land available for future development.

Developers said transparency is a top priority. They presented a detailed visual impact study showing how the array would look from homes and roads nearby.

The planning board has launched a coordinated environmental review and scheduled a public hearing for June 3. Local residents, county agencies, and the school district will all have a chance to weigh in before any final decisions are made.

A draft Host Community Agreement and decommissioning bond are in the works.