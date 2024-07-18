Town of Batavia schedules public meeting to discuss widening Route 98 north of Thruway

The Town of Batavia will hold a public information meeting at 7 p.m. on July 25 to discuss plans to widen Route 98 from the NYS Thruway bridge to West Saile Drive.

The proposed project would widen the pavement from two lanes to three lanes, with left-turn lanes at Federal Drive and Call Parkway and two-way turn lanes at other spots along the roadway. The project also includes new signage, striping, and improvements to the guard rail at West Saile Drive.

The meeting discussion will cover existing conditions, needs, and objectives, as well as the project's design, schedule and anticipated cost.

The meeting will be held at Batavia Town Hall, 3833 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

Special Arrangements: All are welcome to attend this meeting. If you require special arrangements (translators, handicap accessibility etc.), please contact Steve Tanner at 585-813-7246.