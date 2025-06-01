Track and Field: Blue Devils win ninth boys sectional title

The Batavia Boys won the Class B Track and Field Sectional Championship on Friday night.

They scored 226.5 points, with HFL finishing 2nd with 102 points.

"This was an incredible performance by our Blue Devils team, earning their 9th sectional title, and this is Batavia track's 48th sectional championship, boys and girls for Indoor and Outdoor track," said Coach Nicholas Burk.

Winners for Batavia include: