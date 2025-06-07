Track and Field MVP awards presented to four BHS students

At the Class B state qualifier meet hosted by Batavia at VanDetta Stadium on Friday, Section V presented the Devin Snyder Class B2 MVP awards based on last week’s sectional results.

The boys' track MVP was Cameron Garofalo, and the boys' field MVP was Sheldon Siverling. For the girls, the track MVP was Karizma Wescott, and the field MVP was Ella Shamp.

The Devin Snyder award is named in memory of Devin Snyder, an outstanding student-athlete from Wayland-Cohocton who excelled in track and field, as well as other sports, during her varsity career. The award is presented by Section V to recognize top track and field athletes in various classes, honoring Snyder’s legacy and contributions to the sport in the region.