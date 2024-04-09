Visitors from throughout Northeast watch eclipse from animal sanctuary in Byron

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Animal lovers took in the eclipse Monday at Mockingbird Farm Animal Sanctuary in Byron.

Jonell and Joe Chudyk, and Jon Tedd founded the livestock rescue farm. They care for more than 40 rescue animals and birds.

The event on Monday drew visitors from New York City, New Jersey, Binghamton and Ithaca.

Ben Strothmann (aka Honey LaBronx, The Vegan Drag Queen) from Manhattan, who has performed at fundraisers for Mockingbird Farms, made the trip, saying it was "kismet" when he saw that a charity he supports was in the path of totality and was hosting a special eclipse event.

While awaiting the eclipse, visitors could pet livestock, play lawn games, get tarot card readings, and read about eclipses.

The event was coordinated with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Previously: Mockingbird a sanctuary for all creatures, take a tour at festival Oct. 7

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

Ben Strothmann (aka Honey LaBronx, The Vegan Drag Queen) from Manhattan.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

The Hewitt and Duck family from Lockhaven, Pa.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

The Perez, Roman and Rosado families from Newton and Carterret, N.J.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro

The staff of Pumpkin Hill Veterinary Clinic, Byron.

Photo by Jennifer DiQuattro