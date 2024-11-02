Volleyball: Elba advances to semifinal game

The Elba Lancers beat Pavilion three sets to zero in the D2 Section V quarterfinal on Friday.

Sets: 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Elba:

Mariah Ognibene: 6 kills, three digs, seven aces

Alexa Ocampo: 11 kills, two blocks, two kills, two aces

Jada Fite: 19 assists, three digs, two aces

Pavilion:

Severyn Winters: 3 blocks, two kills

Cori Gardner: eight assists, 11 digs

Cricket Coots: three kills, five digs

Peyton Gay: five digs

Next up for Elba, at the #3 seed, Arkport-Canaseraga, the #2 seed.

Photos by Kristin Smith