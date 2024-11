The Elba Lancers secured a shot at a Section V title in volleyball with a 3-0 Class D2 victory over Arkport-Canaseraga on Tuesday.

Elba won the three sets 25-9, 25-15, and 25-16.

Mariah Ognibene had 10 kills and Alana Ocampo had 6.

The championship match is Friday, 7 p.m., at Pavilion High School.

Photos by Kristin Smith.